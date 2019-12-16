Roller Derby will have a special Pride exhibition game in January

Roller Derby will present a special exhibition game to celebrate Pride in January 2020.

Roller Derby was one of the sports to be included in the Pride Sports Festival, but sadly it was cancelled when organisers of the multi-sport celebration realised they did not have the capacity to stage the 2019 event.

Now Roller Derby will be showing everyone what the exciting new sport is all about with an exhibition game on 18th January at The Rise in Mount Lawley.

Doors will open at 3pm and the first whistle will blow at 3:30pm. This will be a licenced event with bar, bake sale and lots more. All proceeds will go to supporting Living Proud.

Book your tickets now.

OIP Staff