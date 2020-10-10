Roxette release previously unheard tune ‘Let Your Heart Dance With Me’

Roxette have released a new tune Let Your Heart Dance With Me , the previously unheard tune was recorded during the sessions for their 2016 album Good Karma.

Later this year the band will be putting out a new record Bag of Trix, a collection of rarities and previously unreleased recording from throughout their career. Singer Marie Fredriksson passed away last December aged 61.

Per Gessle has commented on writing the track saying he wanted to create a simple song that made you want to clap your hands and stomp your feet. Although the band loved the song when they recorded it, it didn’t make the final cut for their last album.

Roxette found international success in 1988 with the release of their second album Look Sharp! It featured the mega-hit The Look, and also spawned the hits Dangerous, Dressed for Success and the ballad Listen to Your Heart. They had further success with It Must Have Been Love which featured in the film Pretty Woman.

Their subsequent album’s included more hits such as Fading Like a Flower, Joyride, Spending My Time, How Do You Do, Sleeping In My Car and The Centre of My Heart. Over their career Roxette released 10 albums of material.

Take a listen to Let Your Heart Dance With Me

