RSCL and VASSY drop ‘Beg’, a bangin’ new tune

Multi-platinum, award-winning artist VASSY has teamed up with Dutch producer RSCL (it’s pronounced rascal) for a killer new tune.
Beg blends festival-ready energy with radio-friendly hooks, powered by VASSY’s unmistakable vocal presence.
VASSY has previously worked with David Guetta, Tiësto, and Afrojack – and this new collaboration is just as good.
“Beg is about emotional surrender and the kind of vulnerability we often try to hide. But there’s strength in that honesty – and dancing through the pain is what makes the release so powerful.” VASSY said of the new tune.
