RSCL and VASSY drop ‘Beg’, a bangin’ new tune

Multi-platinum, award-winning artist VASSY has teamed up with Dutch producer RSCL (it’s pronounced rascal) for a killer new tune.

Beg blends festival-ready energy with radio-friendly hooks, powered by VASSY’s unmistakable vocal presence.

VASSY has previously worked with David Guetta, Tiësto, and Afrojack – and this new collaboration is just as good.

RSCL and Vassy.

“Beg is about emotional surrender and the kind of vulnerability we often try to hide. But there’s strength in that honesty – and dancing through the pain is what makes the release so powerful.” VASSY said of the new tune.

