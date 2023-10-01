RTRFM celebrate ‘Drastic on Plastic’ turning 40 years old

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

RTRFM’s trailblazing women-in-music show Drastic on Plastic is turning 40 and celebrating with a huge party.

Drastic on Plastic has been a staple on the RTRFM airwaves since 1983, championing and celebrating the women and gender non-conforming folks who have made music throughout WA, Australia and the world.

Led from the front by Jane Armstrong and Lorraine Clifford, Drastic has been in the fight against the patriarchy every Saturday afternoon from 3pm – 5pm on the local community radio station.

The show’s longevity will be marked on Saturday 21 October at Clancy’s Fish Pub Fremantle for an all-day party celebrating women and gender non-conforming people in music, helping their voices be heard a little louder, a little longer.

The celebrations will kick off from 3pm with a special outside broadcast of Drastic before the Drastic on Plastic DJs take over the courtyard. With free entry from 3pm – 7pm, the station encourages all to come, bring the kids and have a boogie.

Then from 7pm catch live sets from legendary artists Lee Sappho, Lucy Peach, Little Axe, Sascha Ion and the Elements and the WA Badass Gospel Choir inside.



Grab your tickets now to a once in a lifetime gig from rtrfm.com.au.

OIP Staff. OUTinPerth editor Graeme Watson is a former General Manager of RTRFM and currently presents the early morning show You Should Be Sleeping.

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.