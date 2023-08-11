RTRFM’s 2023 Radiothon kicks off with Northbridge parties

Community radio station RTRFM 92.1 have kicked off their annual Radiothon with an early morning party at The Bird in Northbridge.

The fundraiser is set to continue on air over the next week as the station urges lovers of their sounds to take out a subscription or make a donation to fund their operations over the next year.

The 10 day extravaganza kicked off this morning with Earlybirds, an early morning celebration which saw energetic early-rising fans of the station sipping Mimosas and Bloody Mary’s at a live outside broadcast of the station’s breakfast program.

Led by new host Pam Boland and DJ collective Nest FM DJs providing a under-cool soundtrack for the morning, it was a great start to a Friday morning.

The celebrations will continue on Saturday night with a massive Northbridge takeover. Featuring over 30 artists across 6 stages at The Bird, Astral Weeks, The Rechabite and Ezra Pound, it’s going to be a huge night celebrating local music.

Buying a ticket will not only sort out your Saturday night plans, you’ll also see some of the best local music on offer, and you’ll be supporting independent community radio.

Final tickets are on sale now, see who is playing below.    

The Bird8:00 – 8:30: Echo Omen8:50 – 9:20: Pale Ribbons Tossed into The Dark9:50 – 10:20: Anna Schneider10:40 – 11:10: Catherine Traicos11:30 – 12:00: HappeningsEzra Pound7:00 – 8:00: Curlisu8:00 – 9:00: Grace & Portia9:00 – 10:00: DJ Folly10:00 – 11:00: Tara C11:00 – 12:00: Em J & VixenAstral Weeks4:00 – 8:00: Giant Steps DJs8:00 – 12:00: Black n Blue DJsRechabite – Main Hall8:00 – 8:30: Moyamoya8:50 – 9:20: Grunge Barbie9:40 – 10:10: Nervous10:30 – 11:10: Lazer Gator11:30 – 12:20: Last QuokkaBurn The Airwaves DJs between bandsRechabite – Good Will Club9:30 – 10:30: LaLa10:30 – 11:30: Jaise11:30 – 12:30: Krypsis12:30 – 2:00: ManikinRechabite – Hello Rooftop8:00 – Late: Ningaloo Records presents:Josh Grainger b2b Dan Dalton, Rebs, Gratts

OUTinPerth editor Graeme Watson is a former staff member at RTRFM 92.1 and currently presents the weekly late night-early morning program You Should Be Sleeping. 

