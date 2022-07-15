RTRFM’s Radiothon Party takes over Northbridge this August

RTRFM’s Radiothon is just around the corner, preparing to take over Northbridge with one of the biggest parties of the year.

Local bands and DJ collectives descend on The Bird, Ezra Pound, The Rechabite and one of Boorloo’s newest venues Astral Weeks to mark the beginning of RTRFM’s essential, annual subscriber drive with the Radiothon Party 2022.

Storming the main hall at The Rechabite are a selection of some of the city’s finest acts, including the supremely queer punk sounds of Lauren and The Goodfights, the sweetly melodious Nectar and jangly indie-poppers Young Robin, and witness the avant garde grandeur of Big Orange and the moody song-smithery of New Nausea.

On the Hello Rooftop and Goodwill Club, the team from Garbage TV have curated a crew of selectors to get the building shaking including featuring sets from Midnight Elevator, Twinks With Threatening Auras, Yassi Fi, JD, Ono Records, Kailyn Crabbe b2b Mintox, Yikes, Matt Perrett and Ben Taaffe.

At The Bird you can enjoy the magical folk of Heathcote Blue, Ribs, Julia Wallace, Oceanique and Sienna Rebelo, who will each lull you into local music bliss.

Next door at Ezra Pound, Sealed Section have curated a special collection of selectors including Britt Bro, Girl Twink, Netwerxx, Ephacy and Sealed Section DJs.

And over at the city’s newest haunt Astral Weeks, catch DJ sets from RTRFM’s El Ritmo and Ambient Zone collectives.

Subscriptions, donations and ticket sales to RTRFM during Radiothon are essential to raise funds for the ongoing operation of the station and their commitment to LGBTQIA+ programs All Things Queer and The Agenda.

Radiothon Party 2022 takes over Northbridge on Saturday 6th August. For tickets and more info head to rtrfm.com.au

