Runners in Malaysian dress-up fundraiser arrested as police see red

Malaysian police have arrested several people who took part in a charity fun run in Johor.

The fundraiser for the Spastic Children’s Association of Johor called on people to “dress red” but some participants who appeared to flip the script and wear and red dress raised the ire of the local community leading to police tracking them down and charging them with lewd conduct and indecent behaviour.

It has been reported that police arrested participants who were seen wearing rainbow striped socks fearing they were an endorsement of LGBTIQA+ rights. While a participant wearing a dress and an elderly man in traditional Taiwanese attire were also detained.

Pictures from the event were quickly shared and commented on via social media leading for local politicians to order police to track down those photographed.

On Monday a 70-year-old Indian man was reportedly fined USD $1,163 for wearing clothing that reflected support for the LGBTIQA+ community.

Satyanarayana Prasad Papoli, a retired lawyer pleaded with the court to reduce his fine noting that he had come to Malaysia so his wife who is a doctor could work with the charity.

Arthur Wang, a 66-year-old man from Taiwan, was charged over his decision to wear traditional Taiwanese clothing which allowed his buttocks to be visible.

He also pleaded guilty to the charges but reportedly pleaded for leniency explaining that he was wearing traditional attire of the people of Orchid Island and was promoting their culture. He was also fined USD$1,163.

Both men were facing imprisonment of up to three months for the offences. Local media reports also states that those arrested were tested for drug use.

The event featured over 2,000 runners from many countries, while most wore red t-shirts those who were more creative in their attire drew the attention of authorities.

Dato’ Onn Hafiz bin Ghazi, the head of the local Johor government said it was not appropriate for foreigners to becoming to the region to promote an LGBTIQA+ agenda.

The politician said the state government viewed the matter seriously and would not compromise with any party that stirs up issues that threaten the sovereignty of Islam or harmony in the region.

Homosexuality is illegal in Malaysia and recently the government has also been cracking down on symbols that are considered to be reflections of the LGBTIQA+ community.

In 2023 a series of Swatch Watches were confiscated by authorities for featuring the colours of the Pride flag.