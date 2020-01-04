RuPaul’s chat show is not happening, but lots of other projects are coming

RuPaul’s new chat show has been given the axe. The show was given a three week trial last year by Warner Brothers, but they’ve decided not to proceed with the project.

The daytime chat show saw RuPaul welcome guests including James Corden, Adam Rippon, Ricki Lake and Paula Abdul. RuPaul previously hosted a successful chat program back in the 1990s.

Don’t worry though, they’ll be no shortage of RuPaul related shows on TV this year with the drag star set to appear in an acting role in the upcoming Netflix series AJ and The Queen. RuPaul plays a down on her luck drag queen who ends up taking a roadtrip across America with a 10 year-old stowaway. Twenty two drag queens will appear alongside RuPaul in the series.

There will also be the fifth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Allstars, Season 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, RuPaul’s Drag Race Canada, plus a celebrity version of the show is also planned for this year.

There’s no word however on whatever happened to that idea for an Australian edition of the show.

