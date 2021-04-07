‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under’ to premiere May 1st on Stan

Clear your calendar queens! Stan, the home of RuPaul in Australia, today announced that the Stan Original Series RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under will be sashaying to our screens Saturday 1 May, only on Stan.

This brand new 8-part series will be the first time there has been a local version of the hit franchise here in Australia. RuPaul himself will be hosting, with drag icon Michelle Visage and Australian comedian Rhys Nicholson by his side on the main judging panel. Celebrity guest appearances will be announced soon.

The 10 fierce Aussie and Kiwi queens competing to be Australia’s first ever Drag Race Superstar were revealed live at the 2021 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

The queens who will be racing down the runway soon are: Anita Wigl’it (Auckland, NZ), Art Simone (Geelong, VIC), Coco Jumbo (Sydney, NSW), Elektra Shock (Auckland, NZ), Etcetera Etcetera (Sydney, NSW), JoJo Zaho (Newcastle, NSW), Karen from Finance (Melbourne, VIC), Kita Mean (Auckland, NZ), Maxi Shield (Sydney, NSW) and Scarlet Adams (Perth, WA).

Stan Original Series RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under will premiere 1 May, only on Stan, with new episodes weekly.

Source: Media release

