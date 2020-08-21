‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ star Chi Chi DeVayne has died aged 34

21 Aug 2020 | Filed under Featured | Posted by

Beloved RuPaul’s Drag Race star Chi Chi DeVayne has passed away at the age of 34 after being hospitalised for pneumonia earlier this week.

DeVayne, also known as Zavion Davenport, first won hearts on the eighth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, and charmed fans once again with her return to the screen in RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3.

DeVayne had been living with a condition known as scleroderma, a group of rare diseases which can cause the body to attack its own muscles, blood vessels and internal organs.

Fellow Drag Race alums, entertainers and fans have shared their sadness at the news, including a message from RuPaul.

“I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of Chi Chi DeVayne,” RuPaul said.

“I am so grateful that we got to experience her kind and beautiful soul. She will be dearly missed, but never forgotten. May her generous and loving spirit shine down on us all.”

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our
GoFundMe campaign.

Tags: , ,

Comments