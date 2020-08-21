‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ star Chi Chi DeVayne has died aged 34

Beloved RuPaul’s Drag Race star Chi Chi DeVayne has passed away at the age of 34 after being hospitalised for pneumonia earlier this week.

DeVayne, also known as Zavion Davenport, first won hearts on the eighth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, and charmed fans once again with her return to the screen in RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3.

DeVayne had been living with a condition known as scleroderma, a group of rare diseases which can cause the body to attack its own muscles, blood vessels and internal organs.

Fellow Drag Race alums, entertainers and fans have shared their sadness at the news, including a message from RuPaul.

“I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of Chi Chi DeVayne,” RuPaul said.

“I am so grateful that we got to experience her kind and beautiful soul. She will be dearly missed, but never forgotten. May her generous and loving spirit shine down on us all.”

RIP Queen 😭 such an incredible vibrant entertainer #ChichiDevayne https://t.co/8QZPB5nniZ — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) August 20, 2020

thank you for sharing your bright and beautiful soul with so many of us and inspiring us all. heaven just gained the brightest star. i’m so heartbroken 😔💔 #chichidevayne — lemon (@thatbitchlemon) August 20, 2020

Rest In Peace now my beautiful sister #chichidevayne im heart broken. — Roxxxy Andrews (@RoxxxyAndrews) August 20, 2020

One of the purest, kindest and most loving people I have ever had the chance to cross paths with. Sleep well you beautiful human!#ChiChiDevayne 💙 — Jaremi 💙 (@JustJaremi) August 20, 2020

Rest in Power! 💔 So sad and heartbroken to hear of the passing of #chichidevayne you’ll be loved and missed sis! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sYEIRMZ5u9 — Heidi N Closet (@HeidiNCloset) August 20, 2020

Im so num right now my heart is broken into peaces.. I couldnt even got see her. 😪😪 I love you always chichi. My dancing angel.. — Kennedy Davenport The Dancing Diva of Texas (@kennedyddoftx) August 20, 2020

