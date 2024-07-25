Search
Leigh Andrew Hill
Leigh Andrew Hill

One Night Only! Drag Diva Bingo returns to The Queens

Community

Mount Lawley hotspot The Queens is holding a special Drag Diva Bingo event this weekend, back for one night only!

Hosted by the fiercely fabulous BarbieQ, drag bingo offers a risqué twist on the classic game. If you haven’t experienced a round yourself, you’ll never be able to look at those balls quite the same way.

Not only are there fantastic prizes for the game winners, but also raffles to enter and generous giveaways from the team.

There’s a very good chance you won’t be walking away empty-handed and proceeds will be donated to the Pride Foundation Australia, a national initiative that offers philanthropic support to LGBTQIA+ communities.

You can also dig into some delicious Italian food from The Queens menu, and soak up their drink specials for the full drag bingo experience.

Join BarbieQ for Drag Diva Bingo this Friday, 26 July at The Queens from 8pm. Head over to Facebook for more info or thequeens.com.au to book your table now!

Featured image: David Woolley

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

