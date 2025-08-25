Search
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’ reveals the queens of season seven

Culture

The 12 queens who will be competing for the title of the UK’s Next Drag Superstar have been revealed, with a season that promises to be more magical than ever.

Returning judges RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton will whittle down these talented artists from across the UK (and beyond!) until just one remains.

This season is loaded with English queens including Bones, Chai T Grande, Nyongbella, Paige Three, Pasty, Sally Trademark, Silllexa Diction, Tayris Mongardi and Viola, with Elle Vosque representing Northern Ireland and Catrin Feelings bringing her thick accent from Wales’ Rhondda Valley.

Bonnie Ann Clyde will also be the first competitor to represent the Republic of Ireland, hailing from the capital city of Dublin.

Who will inherit the crown from reigning superstar Kyran Thrax? Meet the queens below and place your bets!

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season seven premieres on WOW Presents Plus on 28 August.

Community

Community

