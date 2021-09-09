‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’ S3 coming to Stan same time as the UK

Stan has announced that RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will return September 24 for a brand new third season, with every episode airing the same day as the UK.

RuPaul Charles, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr all return for season three, along with 12 of the most fabulous queens direct from the Great Britain.

The 12 queens competing this season are returning queen Veronica Green, London gals Vanity Milan and Scarlett Harlett, River Medway, Krystal Versace, Kitty Scott-Claus, Ella Vaday, Elektra Fence, Charity Kase, Choriza May, Anubis and the first ever lesbian & cisgender woman to compete in the Drag Race franchise: Victoria Scone!

Season 1 -2 of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is now streaming. Stan is the home of RuPaul’s Drag Race, with new episodes of Drag Race Holland Season 2 currently streaming every Friday.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 3 premieres on Stan September 24.

