Russian man Andrei Kotov dies in jail following arrest for LGBTIQA+ extremism

News

Russian man Andrei Kotov, who was arrested for allegedly running a travel agency for gay customers was found dead in his prison cell in Moscow according to local media.

Kotov was the director of the “Men Travel” agency, and he was arrested under Russia’s crackdown on the LGBTIQA+ communities where he was charged with “organising extremist activity and participating in it.”

In 2023 the Russian government declared the international movement for LGBTIQA+ rights was an extremist organisation and any advocacy for gay rights in the country would be viewed as a criminal activity.

Russian President Vladamir Putin.

The law has seen people reportedly arrested for wearing rainbow earrings, and clubs popular with the LGBTIQA+ communities have frequently been raided.

OVD-Info a group who track political arrests said an investigator had told Kotov’s lawyer that her client had taken his own life while in custody.

It had previously been reported that at a court appearance Kotov rejected the charges against him and claimed that law enforcement officers had beat him and administered electric shocks during his arrest, even though he did not resist.

Russian leader Vladamir Putin has previously described that country’s war in Ukraine as a proxy battle for the west’s attack on family values by pushing for LGBTIQA+ rights.

Russia first introduced a law forbidding depictions of non-traditional relationships being viewed by minors in 2013, but a decade later ramped up the laws to include all people.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)
QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGEDinfo@discharged.org.au / discharged.org.au
Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
New(ish) music from Miami Horror and Tim Ayre, M.I.A., Tears for Fears, Planet Funk, and Robert O'Connor.
News

Fromer US President Jimmy Carter dies aged 100

0
Carter won the Nobel Peace Prize and had a substantial career after he lost the presidency in 1980.
News

The Year in Review: October 2024

0
Check out all the news and events from October 2024.
History

On This Gay Day | Author Douglas Coupland was born in 1961

0
Doglas Coupland has written thirteen novels and is best known for his debut 'Generation X'

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

