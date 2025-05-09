Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis share news of the birth of their first child

Soccer stars Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis have announced the birth of their first child, sharing a family photo.

The Matilda’s captain and Mewis, a US Women’s National Soccer team midfielder, shared the photo on social media and revealed that they’d welcomed a son.

““Our little man is here,” showing off the new addition to their family: baby boy Jagger Mewis-Kerr.” the couple said.

The couple had announced they were expecting their first child last year via a series of Instagram posts that showed them holding a picture from an Ultrasound scan.

The couple went public with their relationship in 2021 after they played on opposite sides during the Tokyo Olympics.