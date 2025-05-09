Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis share news of the birth of their first child

News

Soccer stars Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis have announced the birth of their first child, sharing a family photo.

The Matilda’s captain and Mewis, a US Women’s National Soccer team midfielder, shared the photo on social media and revealed that they’d welcomed a son.

- Advertisement -

““Our little man is here,” showing off the new addition to their family: baby boy Jagger Mewis-Kerr.” the couple said.

The couple had announced they were expecting their first child last year via a series of Instagram posts that showed them holding a picture from an Ultrasound scan.

The couple went public with their relationship in 2021 after they played on opposite sides during the Tokyo Olympics.

Latest

News

More arrests in Victoria over gay dating app attacks

0
Community groups are concerned about the growing number of attacks on LGBTIQA+ people.
Culture

TIN teams up with Lostchild and Janethan for ‘Trust Your Touch’

0
Check out the steamy video filled with fantasies.
News

‘Deport Queers’: Shocking graffiti in WA’s Great Southern region

0
Authorities have rushed to remove the offensive graffiti.
News

Matt Canavan challenges David Littleproud for leadership of the Nationals

0
The Queensland senator has penned an opinion piece outlining his vision for the party.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

More arrests in Victoria over gay dating app attacks

0
Community groups are concerned about the growing number of attacks on LGBTIQA+ people.
Culture

TIN teams up with Lostchild and Janethan for ‘Trust Your Touch’

0
Check out the steamy video filled with fantasies.
News

‘Deport Queers’: Shocking graffiti in WA’s Great Southern region

0
Authorities have rushed to remove the offensive graffiti.
News

Matt Canavan challenges David Littleproud for leadership of the Nationals

0
The Queensland senator has penned an opinion piece outlining his vision for the party.
News

Angus Taylor and Sussan Ley publicly announce leadership ambitions

0
Deputy Liberal leader Sussan Ley and Shadow Treasurer Angus...

More arrests in Victoria over gay dating app attacks

OUTinPerth -
Community groups are concerned about the growing number of attacks on LGBTIQA+ people.
Read more

TIN teams up with Lostchild and Janethan for ‘Trust Your Touch’

OUTinPerth -
Check out the steamy video filled with fantasies.
Read more

‘Deport Queers’: Shocking graffiti in WA’s Great Southern region

Graeme Watson -
Authorities have rushed to remove the offensive graffiti.
Read more
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture