Sam Kerr heads to the USA signing with Gotham FC

Soccer star Sam Kerr has announced she’s signed with USA based team Gotham FC with a contract that will run through until 2030.

Kerr played with British club Chelsea for six and half years but her contracted ended earlier this year. The New York based club announced their latest signing on Monday.

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“I’m incredibly excited to return to Gotham FC and to this city,” Kerr said in the press release. “This club was an important part of my journey, and to come back at this moment, with everything Gotham has built, is really special. The ambition here is clear, and I’m looking forward to helping this team compete for trophies and create more history.”

Kerr previously played for the club between 2015 and 2017 when they were known as Sky Blue. She later transferred to the Chicago Red Stars. Kerr’s wife Kristy Mews has also previously played with Gotham. She remains the league’s all-time top-scorer despite not having played since 2020.

“Sam is one of the defining players of her generation and a game-changing talent who has consistently delivered at the highest levels of world football,” said Gotham FC’s president of soccer operations, Yael Averbuch West.

“Bringing Sam back to Gotham is a landmark moment for our club, and we couldn’t be more excited.”

Kerr cannot appear for the club before 14 July, and the club is scheduled to play Washington Spirit the following day.