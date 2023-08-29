Sapphic Disco is hauling into The Rechabite this September



The creative mind behind the fabulous Cléo’s Big Gay Cabaret series is bringing it to the dancefloor with this all-new queer event.

Producer and performer Cléo Schurrer is preparing to debut Sapphic Disco this September, promising a “silly fun, camp, tongue-in-cheek, sapphic-focused party for queer folks from all walks of life, and all those under the queer umbrella are welcome.”

Speaking with OUTinPerth, Cléo tells us she’s let go of the musical reins for this event, but she’s still ready with her favourite three tracks that exemplify what the event is all about.

“This is the first event I’ve put on that I won’t be in charge of the music playing, I’ll leave that up to DJs Livvy Ratbag, Bexx and Jamilla! If I were to pick three songs though, they’d probably be Lipstick Lover by Janelle Monáe, Boyfriend by Dove Cameron and Slumber Party (feat. Princess Nokia) by Ashnikko.”

Cléo says she was inspired to launch this new event, noting that has been over a year since we’ve seen a dedicated party for sapphics in Perth.

“So many people have expressed to me that they wish there was an event like this, that is explicitly a space for people who identify with the term sapphic. I had been wanting to put something like this together for a long time, and funnily enough, putting together this event is how I ended up in my current role of Program Manager at The Rechabite – but that’s a story for another time!”

As with her Big Gay Cabaret, Cléo has brought an all-queer cast together to spin the tunes and storm the stage beneath the high ceilings of The Rechabite.

“We’ve got killer DJ Livvy Ratbag (who has been doing great things running the Smoked Trout queer parties in Walyalup/Fremantle) as well as DJs Bexx and Jamilla who are both incredible artists in their own right outside of their work as DJs. I’m super excited that Drag King Vex Viper will be returning to the stage for us after a bit of a hiatus, plus Lotta Love, the award-winning duo project of Perth burlesque powerhouses Lotta L’amour and Gigi Love, who just won the title of Mx Burlesque Western Australia.

“Ronnie Rum Punch is an absolute favourite burlesque artist of mine – an undeniably magnetic and incredibly gorgeous performer, and I’m so excited to have her on the line up bringing us a brand new act. Last but not least, I’m so honoured to have the multi award winning, internationally-acclaimed burlesque artist Lucy Lovegun joining the line up with a brand new, never seen before act to a very queer cover of a classic song.”

As well as a glittering good time, the team have also set out to ensure Sapphic Disco is an inclusive, non-judgmental and welcoming place for queer folks to party.

“This is a sapphic focused party for queer folks from all walks of life, and all those under the queer umbrella are welcome. We will have a ZERO TOLERANCE policy on harassment, hate speech, non-consensual touching, and any other behaviour that makes folks uncomfortable. If at any time anyone attending feels unsafe, they can let a member of staff at The Rechabite know.

“Anyone behaving in an unsafe manner will be evicted from the event. Whilst we wouldn’t want to turn away anyone who wants to come, it’s important that anyone wanting to attend who identifies as straight understands that this is an event for marginalised people, and that they need to be respectful of that.”

Cléo encourages everyone to bring their warm, happy, non-judgmental energy to the disco this September.

“Have a dance, enjoy yourself, and be yourself. It’s important to me that people feel comfortable. I’ve walked into queer events in the past that have given off a very judgmental and cliquey energy. I want to build a space that encourages the opposite of that, a space where people feel comfortable to make new friends and talk to people they haven’t before, and I’d love everyone to come along with an open mind and an open heart.

“We’re all just people muddling our way through life at the end of the day, and the whole point of an event like this is a chance to meet others who are like us and make new connections. If even just a few people walk away from this event having made a new connection, I’ll be so happy.”

Sapphic Disco is taking over The Rechabite on Saturday, 23 September 2023. Tickets available here.

Leigh Andrew Hill

