Sarah Millican will be back in Perth in March 2024

Comedian Sarah Millican has announced a massive tour for 2025 that will see her playing some huge venues.

The 9-date tour will see Millican back in Perth on Friday 14th March for a show at the RAC Arena. The tour will also take in Hobart, Adelaide, Melbourne, Geelong, Newcastle, Sydney and Brisbane.

Sarah is one the UK’s and, in recent years, the world’s most well-loved touring comedians. Her most previous tour Bobby Dazzler was seen by over 355,000 people around the globe.

A hard-working live performer Sarah has toured with six live shows since 2010, which in total, have been seen by in excess of 1.3 million people.

Away from her live work Sarah is known for hosting three series of her critically acclaimed BBC2 series The Sarah Millican Television Programme, for which she received two BAFTA nominations and is a familiar face on primetime shows such as QI, Live at the Apollo, The Royal Variety Performance as well as Series 14 of Taskmaster.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale on Friday 7th June from 10AM (AEST) from Bohm Presents.

Full tour dates

CANBERRA ROYAL THEATRE SUNDAY 2 MARCH

HOBART WREST POINT ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE TUESDAY 4 MARCH

ADELAIDE ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE WEDNESDAY 5 MARCH

MELBOURNE HAMER HALL FRIDAY 7 MARCH

GEELONG COSTA HALL SATURDAY 8 MARCH

PERTH RAC ARENA FRIDAY 14 MARCH

NEWCASTLE ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE MONDAY 17 MARCH

SYDNEY STATE THEATRE TUESDAY 18 MARCH

BRISBANE CONVENTION CENTRE SUNDAY 23 MARCH