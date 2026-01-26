Savages celebrate a decade of ‘Adore Life’ with two new tracks

On January 25, 2016, Savages released their riveting sophomore album Adore Life, the band’s final release to date.

Now, the London quartet celebrate the album’s first decade by sharing two unreleased songs from the era – a piano-lead cover of Black Sabbath’s iconic Paranoid and the haunting original Prayer.

The band’s performance of Paranoid was captured on film by Grammy-nominated director Giorgio Testi. The band give the well-know song a different twist.

Band members Ayse, Fay, Gemma and Jehnny released a statement about the two previously unheard songs.

“Celebrating 10 years of ‘Adore Life,’ we’re sharing with you two unreleased songs that never made it onto the albums. We left them exactly as they were – no retakes, no remixing. What you’ll hear is precisely how they were first recorded.

“To us, they feel like snapshots of a moment in time, and while we’ve never been ones to dwell too much on nostalgia we felt these songs offered a fresh perspective on the band, or at the very least – a gentle reminder of its magic. Enjoy the music and video. It is our gift to you.



“Happy Birthday to Adore Life. What a record. What a time.” they said.

Savages photographed by Antoine Carlier.

Savages drew wide acclaim with their 2013 debut Silence Yourself and soon we touring the globe with their loud rock sound. They made a memorable appearance at the Laneway Festival in 2014.

There was huge anticipation for their second album. OUTinPerth spoke to band member Gemma Thompson back in 2016 ahead of the album’s release.

Since the release of their second album Savages have not returned to the studio. They played the final show in 2017 and quietly disbanded.

Singer Jehnny Beth has released a solo album, collaborated with a wide range of artists, and made a record with Booby Gillespie from Primal Scream.

Ayse Hassan formed an electronic band Kite Base with bassist Kendra Frost, releasing their debut album in 2017. She’s been in several other musical projects and in 2019 began a solo endevour called Esya.

Fay Milton has released music under the name Goddess, her self-titled album came out in 2025, and Gemma Thompson set up a solo project called Bashan and has been making music for documentaries.