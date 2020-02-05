Savages’ Jhenny Beth shares more sounds from her solo offering

Savages’ lead singer Jhenny Beth has a solo album on the way and she’s just released a new tune from the forthcoming record.

The powerful girl group delivered their second album Adore Life in 2016 and followed it up with a world tour, since then the band’s members have been focussing on solo projects.

Songwriter, singer, and multi-disciplinary artist Jehnny Beth will release her debut solo album, To Love Is To Live, on May 8th, 2020 via Caroline Records.

The record, which was recorded in Los Angeles, London, and Paris, features a number of collaborators, including producers Flood, Atticus Ross, and longtime co-creator Johnny Hostile, and guest turns from The xx’s Romy Madley Croft, actor Cillian Murphy, and IDLES’ Joe Talbot.

Today Beth also shares a new song from the album entitled Flower, which follows last year’s stand alone single I’m The Man, which was lauded by the New York Times for its “bravado and tenderness.” I’m The Man also saw the beginning of Jehnny Beth’s cinematic collaboration with acclaimed director Anthony Byrne (Peaky Blinders).

Flower sees Beth heading in completely different sonic territory to I’m The Man. Written about a pole dancer at notorious strip club Jumbo’s Clown Room in Los Angeles, Flower details the complicated depths of sexuality tangled in a fever dream reverie of desire and loss.

Savages, who received Mercury Prize nominations for both of their now-classic two albums Silence Yourself (2013) and Adore Life (2016) have a loyal following who’ll be excited to hear new music from one of the band’s members.

In addition to her work creating To Love Is To Live, Jehnny Beth’s also kept busy performing and recording with other artists including PJ Harvey, the xx, Anna Calvi, Gorillaz, and Julian Casablancas.

She’s also brought her artistry to other mediums as well — receiving a nomination for “Most Promising Actress” for a coveted Cesar award for her acting work in An Impossible Love while starring in Alexandre Astier’s Kaamelottt this coming July.

She also hosts a Beats 1 radio program called Start Making Sense and has recently debuted a new music series for Arte called Echoes with Jehnny Beth, which can be seen on TV in France and Germany and worldwide via the Arte website.

Take a listen to the new tune Flower.

