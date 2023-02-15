Scottish leader Nichola Sturgeon steps down after 8 years

Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s First Minister and leader of the Scottish National Party has announced she’ll be stepping down after 8 years in the leadership role.

In recent months the politician has been under pressure over her push to reform transgender rights and a renewed pushed for Scottish independence.

Sturgeon made the announcement from Bute House, her official residence in Edinburgh. The First Minister said her decision was not related to the “latest period of pressure.”

Her government has introduced new legislation that would make it easier for transgender people to change their official documents. Sturgeon recently was grilled by journalists over how transgender sex offenders should be housed in prisons.

Sturgeon took over the leadership from Alex Salmond in 2014 following the failed referendum on Scottish independence. She is the longest serving First Minister since the position was created in 1999.

