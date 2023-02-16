RTRFM’s Neon Picnic takes over Hyde Park this March

Join RTRFM at Hyde Park Amphitheatre on Saturday 18 March 2023 for Neon Picnic, a family-friendly live radio event with musical acts, kids entertainment and tasty treats.

Come and bask in the musical majesty at this all-day event, and chill on the grass of Perth’s most beloved park enjoying an amazing lineup of RTRFM shows: Global Rhythm Pot, Homegrown and Drastic on Plastic, live and in-person, featuring special musical guests.

Catch some of the best local music Perth has to offer, including beloved station faves Elianie, Joan and the Giants, Kombi-A Train, Nika Mo, Salama – Maloya and Steve Hensby.

Bring the kids for a range of activities held throughout the day, including arts and crafts supported by Red Fox Property Group and lego fun from the WA Brick Society.

Relax with a drink from Otherside Brewing Co, Roley Stone Brewing Co, and Vino Volta or grab a bite from Wally’s Tacos and Con Pebre. Plus, coffee from Busy Bean Coffee and ice creams from La Paleta.

You can also get your hands on our RTRFM merch, including a limited edition 45th Anniversary Vinyl Record.

This event has teamed up with Go2Cup to make sure that plastic waste across the day is minimal. In addition, all containers and cans will be recycled with Containers for Change.

Don’t miss out on this environmentally-friendly and FREE family event, supporting local music and businesses, especially not-for-profit community radio station RTRFM.

Neon Picnic lights up Hyde Park on Saturday 18 March.

Image: Nika Mo by Emma Daisy Photography

