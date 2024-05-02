Search
USA reports three cases of HIV transmission via cosmetic treatments

News

The United States Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have announced three cases of women acquiring HIV via cosmetic procedures.

Three women were diagnosed with HIV after getting procedures at an unlicensed medical spa in New Mexico, it is believed to be the first cases of people contracting the virus via a cosmetic procedure.

An investigation into the clinic’s activities that was launched in 2018 showed that it had apparently reused disposable equipment designed for single use.

Concern about the facility was raised after a woman in her 40’s tested positive despite having no known risk factors for HIV. Officials then traced her infection back to her beauty treatments earlier in the year.

The women had undergone a “vampire facial”, a procedure where a client’s own blood is drawn and then separated into its components. Tiny needles are then used to inject plasma into the face for rejuvenation.

While the dangers of HIV transmission via needles have long been known, and safety protocols are used by everyone from medical treatments to tattoo artists, this beauty business appears to have ignore the strict guidelines.

The clinic provided the “vampire facial” alongside other popular services such as Botox and cosmetic fillers.

The facility was shot down by authorities for not having a license. It’s operator Maria de Lourdes Ramos De Ruiz is now serving a three-and half-year prison sentence.

Poor record keeping made it difficult for authorities to track down former clients who may also have been exposed to the virus.

Authorities have located a woman who used the facility who appears to have had previously undiagnosed HIV. Her male partner has also tested positive. As the level of HIV in their systems is high, authorities believe they both have had the virus for some time, predating the woman’s trip to the beauty facility.

While thousands of people undergo injectable cosmetic procedures, it’s strongly recommended you check the training and licensing of the facility you engage with.

