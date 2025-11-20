Screening Saves Lives: Screening with Pride at Fairday

A message from the Screening Saves Lives campaign.

We’re coming to you this Pride Fairday in Perth, including our BreastScreen WA mobile clinic on Sunday 23 November from 10am to 4pm.

Our Screening Saves Lives marquee is designed for the LGBTIQA+ community to find out information and ask sensitive health questions related to the four cancer screening and prevention programs in a safe environment.

We encourage those visiting the Pride Fair to chat with our friendly team about vital screening programs that could save your life.

Breast screening

For the first time our BreastScreen WA mobile clinic will be at Pride Fairday offering mammograms for eligible community members with no symptoms. Eligible participants can phone 13 20 50 to make an appointment to have a screening mammogram at the event.

With the risk of breast cancer increasing with age, it is important to have mammogam every two years.

More than 75% of breast cancer is found in women aged over 50. The earlier cancer is detected, the better the health outcome.

Eligibility for breast screening

Aged 50 to 74 years

Have breasts or chest tissue

Have been taking gender affirming hormones for 5 years or more (trans women only)

Cervical screening

The WA Cervical Cancer Prevention Program aims to prevent cervical cancer with regular screening.

The latest development gives you more choice. Your doctor can do the test for you, or you can choose to do the test yourself with a self-swab. Both choices are safe, accurate and effective.

Through regular screening every five years, human papillomavirus (HPV) and abnormal cell changes caused by HPV can be found early. These changes can then be monitored and treated if needed to prevent cervical cancer.

Sexual Health Quarters, in partnership with ACON, will be providing free self-swab tests at Pride Fairday. Book your free appointment here: https://shq.au/pfd

Eligibility for cervical screening

Aged 25 to 74 years

Have a cervix

Ever had sexual contact

Bowel screening

The National Bowel Cancer Screening Program team will be in the Screening Saves Lives marquee to answer questions. You can request a free bowel test kit at the National Cancer Screening Register website.

If you’ve lost your kit, you can reorder one. Once you receive a replacement, place it next to the toilet. If detected early, bowel cancer can be successfully treated in more than 90% of cases. The screening test is easy to do and can be completed in the comfort of your own home.

Eligibility for bowel screening

Aged 45 to 74 years

Have a bowel

Lung screening

The National Lung Cancer Screening Program is a new addition to the Screening Saves Lives Campaign. Launched in July 2025, the program consists of a free and quick scan that detects lung cancer early, before symptoms start. When found early, more than 65% of lung cancers can be successfully treated.

Eligibility for lung screening

Aged 50 to 70 years



Currently smoke or quit within the past 10 years

Smoked the equivalent of a pack a day for 30 years. Find out more.

We hope to see you at the Screening Saves Lives marquee at the Pride Fairday at the Supreme Court Gardens, Sunday 23 November from 10am – 7pm (stalls open 10am to 4pm).