Sean Penn says “cowardly genes” lead to men wearing skirts

Filed under Celebrity Posted by admin

Actor Sean Penn has raised eyebrows with comments he made in a recent interview. The actor and director laments that men have become more feminised, something he attributes to “cowardly genes”.

In an interview with The Independent, Penn said he though men were becoming more feminised, but in his view strong women appreciated masculinity.

“I think that men have, in my view, become quite feminized. I have these very strong women in my life who do not take masculinity as a sign of oppression toward them,” Penn said.

He reportedly claimed that “cowardly genes” were leading to men abandoning jeans and putting on skirts.

“There are a lot of, I think, cowardly genes that lead to people surrendering their jeans and putting on a skirt.” Penn said.

The actor was promoting his new film Flag Day which he also directed. Penn recently had a memorable cameo in the Paul Thomas Anderson film Licorice Pizza.

His comments have been labeled dated and misogynistic.

Penn recently announced he had separated from his third wife Leila George. Penn had married George, the daughter of fellow actors Greta Scacchi and Vincent D’Onofrio in July 2020. Penn was previously married to actor Robin Wright from 1996 to 2010, and singer Madonna from 1985 until 1989.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.