Review | Selina Jenkins takes the tit out of identity with ‘BOOBS’

BOOBS: Selina Jenkins | His Majesty’s Theatre | ★ ★ ★ ★ ½

Upstairs at His Majesty’s is the renowned Dress Circle Bar – no doubt you’ve entered the space before a performance in the main theatre and experienced its lush art deco interior. Unbeknownst to many though, is that the space is also an active venue – and this is where BOOBS by Selina Jenkins takes place during the second year of Perth’s International Cabaret Festival.

The warm hum of wine, whiskey, and conversation added an amazing atmosphere to the intimate nature of the performance – and with that the lights dimmed, and Selina Jenkins took to the stage.

Her performance centred around a cabaret styled memoir, where Jenkins interjects comedy-infused lyrics with heart-warming narrative. BOOBS is the cultural brainchild of lived experiences, and the current conversation around gender diversity. It nestles itself in the bosom of the audience and offers an articulated insight into gender diversity, poetically expanding the discourse.

“As a queer woman I love breasts on others – but they’re just not for me.”

Peppered with humour, vulnerability, and connectivity – and some brilliant facial expressions by Jenkins – BOOBS is a gem amidst the crown of Perth International Cabaret Festival’s 2022 line-up. Jenkins voice is as unique as it is familiar, with hints of country rock and Florence Welch (Florence + the Machine), whilst having the husky undertones of cigars, cognac, and honey – making lyrics such as “take the tit out of identity” and “don’t get me started on keeping the men outta my hymen” even more charismatic and poignant.

No matter your walk of life, you will resonate with Jenkins’ story as it is one all too familiar. BOOBS champions body positivity, courage to embrace yourself, the strength in finding support, and the search for bodily autonomy in an age where governments hold power over individuality.

In a story with so much life and love, Jenkins tackles gender stereotypes and takes an audience down a road of self-discovery, self-reflection, and self-love. With one night left to see BOOBS, be sure to get tickets now before Jenkins takes the show regionally and interstate.

Don’t miss BOOBS tonight at His Majesty’s Theatre for Perth International Cabaret Festival. For tickets and more information, head to perthcabaret.com.au

Joshua Hall Haines

Image: Vanessa Cooper Photography

