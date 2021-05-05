Selling Houses Australia announces new hosts for next series

Foxtel’s popular show, Selling Houses Australia has begun productions on its 14th season and real estate expert Andrew Winter will be joined by new presenters, interior design expert Wendy Moore and landscape designer Dennis Scott.

Winter’s former home makeover buddies Shayna Blaze and Charlie Albone have moved on. Albone’s shacked up with the Better Home and Gardens crew, while Blaze is committed to The Block and the upcoming season of Celebrity Apprentice Australia.

Production starts next week with the Selling Houses Australia team scouring the length and breadth of Australia’s heartland, bringing their inspired ideas and expertise for interior and exterior makeovers. Whilst the property market is booming, the market is a little erratic and not every house is an easy sell, so the team are ready to start transforming homes and lives.

Wendy Moore helmed Australian Home Beautiful as editor in chief for more than 12 years, combining her expertise in interiors and design with a strength in communicating with a passionate audience. With interior design and makeover projects also under her belt, Wendy joined as a judge on Channel 7’s House Rules for seven seasons, which showcased her deep knowledge of both high-end and mainstream interiors.

Dennis Scott will take up his role as resident landscape expert bringing a wealth of experience in sustainability and a passion for designing functional and uniquely Australian outdoor spaces. Dennis owns Lush Landscape Solutions, a landscape company based in Brisbane which provides services on everything from landscape design and construction to property maintenance.

Dennis, a former Rugby league player, had an NRL career which spanned ten years and began in 1996 when he played for the Brisbane Broncos. Dennis joined Canterbury-Bankstown in 1999 for the next six years, then linked with Craig Bellamy and the Melbourne Storm for two seasons in 2005, 2006.

Andrew Winter said welcomed his two new sidekicks to the team.

“I am actually a person that has always liked change… I mean I can’t even keep a house that long. The timeline for Selling Houses Australia has been completely thrown with everything going on in the world, and I have been waiting impatiently and can’t wait to get back out there. I am really looking forward to working with Wendy and Dennis and welcome them to the team because we are so ready to hit the road.” Winter said.

