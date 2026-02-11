Senator Claire Chandler leads conservative resignations from Liberal front bench

Tasmanian senator Claire Chandler has resigned from the Liberal party frontbench voicing her support for Angus Taylor to take over the leader of the party.

Chandler has been the opposition spokesperson for science and cybersecurity. Since being elected to parliament in 2019 the senator’s main focus has been on winding back transgender people’s access to healthcare, and limiting participation in sport.

Yesterday Angus Taylor tendered his resignation paving the way for a leadership challenge. Speaking to the media on Wednesday Taylor said under Sussan’s Ley’s leadership the party was in the worst position in its entire history.

In a video post Senator Chandler said she’d resigned because of feedback she’d received from constituents.

“In recent weeks I’ve been contacted every day by Tasmanians by Australians who feel the Liberal party has let them down. They don’t see an opposition that is tackling the Albanese government head-on and holding them accountable for their failures, they just seen an opposition that is obsessed with talking about itself.” the senator said.

“I know that the Liberal party is capable of so much better than this but, in recent days, I’ve come to the view that that’s not going to happen under the current leadership.”

Senator Sarah Henderson says politicians are facing electoral wipeout under Ley

Speaking on Breakfast television this morning Victorian senator Senator Sarah Henderson said she believed Sussan Ley’s time as leader of the party was over.

“It is very difficult time for the Liberal party. This is not easy, to change leader, but at a primary vote of 18% would wipe out most members in the House of Representatives and we owe it to the Australian people to be a credible opposition.

“We have been going backwards at a rate of knots and had a terrible election loss but since then we have abandoned all of our policies.” Senator Henderson told ABC News Breakfast.

Senator Jane Hume campaigns to be the new deputy leader

Senator Jane Hume has reportedly begun calling colleagues pitching to be the party’s next deputy leader, regardless of who comes out on top of the leadership challenge.

Hume is a moderate member of the party, but is closely aligned with Angus Taylor from conservative faction. She was dumped from the Shadow Cabinet when Ley took over the leadership with many seeing her performance during the last election as being prone to gaffs and missteps.

Earlier this week Senator Hume delivered a damming assessment of the party’s current standing in the polls saying MPs in several states were looking at losing their seats at the next election.

Spill motion delivered to leader Sussan Ley

A spill motion has been delivered to Sussan Ley calling on her to open up a vote for the leadership of the party. The message was delivered by Phillip Thompson and senator Jess Collins.

Ahead of delivering the message Thompson resigned from his position as the Shadow Minister for Defence and the NDIS.

Western Australian senator Matt O’Sullivan, who weas the Shadow Minister for Fisheries, Forestry and the Infrastructure has also tendered his resignation.

Ley’s supporters say Angus Taylor has not shown what his alternative vision for the party is

Speaking on Sky News this morning Senator Andrew Bragg said Ley should be given more time as leader.

“I think Sussan has been dealt a pretty difficult hand. She’s a tough person and I think she ought to be given more time in the role, as I think most normal people would expect. Twelve months in a job is at least a reasonable attempt.” Senator Bragg said.

“It hasn’t been articulated as yet, what the alternative vision might be.” Senator Bragg said to the choice of changing leaders to Angus Taylor.

Shadow Attorney-General Andrew Wallace has also voiced his support for Ley continuing in the role.

“Angus is a friend of mine. I’m disappointed for him. I’m disappointed for us. Australians want to see their opposition, no matter how much they may vote for us or not vote for us, they want to see a strong opposition because they know that a government is only as good as its opposition.” Wallace told ABC Radio National’s Breakfast program.

“I’m not going to go into numbers there but I do believe that she has that majority.” Wallace said.