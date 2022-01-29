Senator Sam McMahon quits the government to sit on the crossbench

Northern Territory Senator Sam McMahon has resigned from the Country Liberal Party and it’s understood she will sit on the crossbench as an independent member when parliament returns.

Senator McMahon’s decision comes after her party decided to dump her from their ticket at the upcoming federal relation and replace her with Alice Springs councilor Jacinta Price.

The move will give the Morrison government one less member in the senate. Member of the Country Liberal party traditionally sit in the Nationals Party room. The loss of Senator McMahon means the government now has now members in either house from the Northern Territory.

Earlier this week Senator McMahon told the ABC that she had no intentions of running in the next election at this stage, but she had been courted by both One Nation and the Liberal Democrats.

The NT Senator has had a short career in politics, she was elected to parliament at the 2019 election replacing the retiring Nigel Scullion. She worked as a vet before entering parliament.

OIP Staff

