serpentwithfeet is ‘Gonna Go’ where the love is on new track

Experimental artist serpentwithfeet has shared new single Gonna Go.

Produced by Bobby Brackins and Nic Nac, the track recalls taking ownership of a relationship, during which serpent sings “I’m going to go where the love is” and cheekily quips “I’ve been crunching numbers and it says you’re not the one.”

“The heart is my greatest compass. When I follow that, I’m never lost.”

Gonna Go follows serpent’s most-recent album, 2021’s widely-praised DEACON, which highlighted serpent’s growth as a songwriter, embracing straightforward approaches to expression.

The artist says it was a study, delving into Black, gay love and the tenderness present in the best companionships.

Gonna Go follows recent single I’m Pressed and serpent’s recent Björk collaboration Fungal City, from her Grammy nominated album Fossora.

serpent also recently released The Hands, a track included in the 2022 drama film The Inspection. He is currently at work on the follow-up to DEACON.

Image: Domo Jones

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.