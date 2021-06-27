‘Sex Education’ will return on September 17 for it’s third season

Popular Netflix series Sex Education will return for it’s third season on 17th September, and they’ll be eight episodes in the series.

Here’s some of the things slated to happen in the third outing of the hilarious show.

It’s a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms. Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff.

Jemima Kirk joins the cast as new the headteacher. She’s best known for her role as Jessa in six seasons of the TV series Girls. While singer Dua Saleh will be making their acting debut, playing Cal, a nonbinary student.

The new teacher must make some big changes at the school because all the photos that have been released show the students in – uniforms!

Jason Issacs will be along for the ride too, he’s playing Principal Groff’s more successful more successful older brother Peter. Issacs is best known for his role as Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter films and playing Captain Gabriel Lorca in Star Trek Discovery, but his long list of credits also includes The West Wing, Black Hawk Down, The State Within and Awake.

