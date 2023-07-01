Sign up for the Trans Community Safety Session

A safety session for the transgender and gender-diverse community will held at Pride WA’s Northbridge headquarters this month.

The event is supported by a range of stakeholders including Pride WA, Transfolk of WA, the e-Safety Commissioner and WA Police. The event is being hosted by the Community Engagement team within the Department of Home Affairs.

Interested people are invited to register to attend for the session which will take place on Saturday 15th July from 10am to 12pm.

The event includes a presentation from personal safety expert Damian Poter, who dubs himself the ‘How Not to Die Guy’. Porter is a former New Zealand Special Forces operator and has also spent time as a police officer here in Western Australia.

