Beau Lamarre-Condon’s lawyer unsure of how his client will plead

The lawyer representing alleged double-murderer Beau Lamarre-Condon has told the media that he does not know how his client will plead to the charges he is facing.

The Sydney police officer handed himself in to authorities after allegedly killing television presenter Jesse Baird and his boyfriend Luke Davies in February.

Beau Lamarre-Condon (Instagram)

Police have alleged that Lamarre-Condon had become obsessed with Baird and killed him using his police issued weapon. Davies was a second victim because he happened to be at Baird’s home at the time of the murder.

Police allege that after killing the two men Lamarre hid their bodies on a property in rural New South Wales. They have proposed that the killing was pre-meditated.

During a brief mention of the case today a Sydney court heard that a partial brief of evidence had been supplied. Lamarre-Condon did not appear in person or via video link. The case is scheduled to return to court on 18th June.

Outside court Lamarre-Condon’s lawyer John Walford told the media he did not know at this stage how his client would plead. He said Lamarre-Condon’s mental health at the time of the murders would likely be part of the defence.

The New South Wales police force has removed Lamarre-Condon from his position following his arrest. Prior to becoming a police officer Lamarre-Condon had an online profile where he tracked down celebrities.