DJ Chris Cruse heads to Connections Nightclub

This Friday, NEST FM x The Monarchy are bringing you Berlin-based deejay, producer, queer historian and total dreamboat Chris Cruse.

Friday night at Connections will see Chris Cruse appearing at regular night Club 81 alongside a roster of top DJ talent including Yikes, Cooper Cooper and Jamal, Henry and Spi-C, Rex Monsoon, Jamilla, Alana Joy and Miss Estonia.

There will also be performances from Ash Baroque, Serenity, Toots and Sydney’s based performer Craig Slist.

Chris Cruise is heading to Connections Nightclub.

Founder of LA-based warehouse party Spotlight, Chris Cruse has been a prominent figure at queer raves, festivals and toilet cubicles across America and Europe for many years.

His sound channels decades of queer history, from steamy bathhouses to the Berghain Garten, and he’s partial to a peak-time sax solo!

Chris Cruse has recently turned Spotlight into a record label, uncovering long lost gems and discovering new talent.

Now living in Berlin, Chris plays regularly at the city’s major clubbing institution Berghain / Panorama Bar as well as notorious underground parties and festivals around the world including Adonis, NYC Downlow, Honcho Campout and Club Toilet.

Catch Chris Cruse at an impressive lineup of local legends at Connections Nightclub on Friday 26th April. Tickets on sale now.