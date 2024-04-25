Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

DJ Chris Cruse heads to Connections Nightclub

Culture

This Friday, NEST FM x The Monarchy are bringing you Berlin-based deejay, producer, queer historian and total dreamboat Chris Cruse.

Friday night at Connections will see Chris Cruse appearing at regular night Club 81 alongside a roster of top DJ talent including Yikes, Cooper Cooper and Jamal, Henry and Spi-C, Rex Monsoon, Jamilla, Alana Joy and Miss Estonia.

There will also be performances from Ash Baroque, Serenity, Toots and Sydney’s based performer Craig Slist.

Chris Cruise is heading to Connections Nightclub.

Founder of LA-based warehouse party Spotlight, Chris Cruse has been a prominent figure at queer raves, festivals and toilet cubicles across America and Europe for many years.

His sound channels decades of queer history, from steamy bathhouses to the Berghain Garten, and he’s partial to a peak-time sax solo!

Chris Cruse has recently turned Spotlight into a record label, uncovering long lost gems and discovering new talent.

Now living in Berlin, Chris plays regularly at the city’s major clubbing institution Berghain / Panorama Bar as well as notorious underground parties and festivals around the world including Adonis, NYC Downlow, Honcho Campout and Club Toilet.

Catch Chris Cruse at an impressive lineup of local legends at Connections Nightclub on Friday 26th April. Tickets on sale now.

Culture

‘The Fall Guy’ is a hilarious action adventure

0
Director David Leitch brings the classic 80's TV series to the big screen.
News

Dominica High Court overturns ban on same-sex activities

0
Homosexuality will be allowed in the tiny Caribbean nation...
History

On This Gay Day: In 1982 the RSL stopped a wreath honouring gay service personnel

0
In 1982 RSL President Bruce Ruxton barred LGBTIQA+ service personnel being recognised.
Culture

Keiynan Lonsdale chats about new series ‘Swift Street’

0
The comedic, gritty drama is new to SBS.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

