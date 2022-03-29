Sigur Rós head to Australia, but Perth is off the itinerary

Iceland’s Sigur Rós have announced their comeback world tour will be heading down under, but Perth fans will have to book some flights east because the band are only heading to Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

Secret Sounds have announced that Sigur Rós will be extending their 2022 world tour to Australia, gracing our shores for the first time after five long years. The Icelandic band are set to play shows in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne and will come armed with new music, along with material from their acclaimed 25-year discography.

Earlier this year Sigur Rós shared the news that the band are coming out of hibernation and are in the process of writing and recording their first studio album since Kveikur in 2013.

The news continued to get better with former keyboardist Kjartan Sveinsson announcing he has re-joined the band after stepping away to focus on other projects almost a decade ago.

Since breaking internationally in 1999 with their uniquely brilliant second album Ágætis Byrjun, Sigur Rós have become one of the most successful bands of recent times.

Known for their distinctive ethereal music, Sigur Rós creatively fuse the opposing forces of majesty and intimacy to shape their inimitable sound, complimented by Jónsi’s haunting falsetto and reverberating guitar, which is often played with a cello bow. In the years since Kveikur, Sigur Rós saw the departure of drummer Orri Páll Dýrason in 2018 and launched the ‘Liminal’ soundbaths and endless playlists, built around blissed-out re-imaginings of moments from their catalog both familiar and obscure.

In 2020 they released the almost mythical ‘lost’ recordings Odin’s Raven Magic, an orchestral album originally made nearly two decades prior. The band have also reissued their albums Agætis Byrjun, Takk, ( ), Með suð i eyrum við spilum endalaust and Valtari on their own label, Krunk. Alongside this, frontman J​​ónsi has released two solo albums, Shiver and Obsidian.

Sigur Rós Australian Tour Dates

Tue 09 Aug 2022 – Fortitude Music Hall – Brisbane

Fri 12 Aug 2022 – Aware Super Theatre – Sydney

OIP Staff

