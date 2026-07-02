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Simon Burke, Benjamin Law and more celebrate 60 years of ‘Play School’

Culture

Australian Story is taking us back through the years of Australia’s classic children’s show Play School as it marks its 60th birthday.

Giving audiences a rare glimpse behind the scenes, Australian Story will take a look at the show’s creative process and how it’s evolved and shifted over the past six decades.

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Guest writer Benjamin Law will step through the creation of an episode, from early development to studio recording, introducing the world to the “brains trust” behind the program.

“These are the minds, the creators, the designers, the series producer, the early childhood specialists who really know what kids need at what age,” Law said.

The episode will also feature insights from past and present cast and crew, including Jay Laga’aia, Rhys Muldoon, Justine Clarke, Don Spencer, Miah Madden and Simon Burke – who shared he was gay in 2016.

These players will revisit the controversial decisions that made headlines, as well as 60 years of learning, celebration and success.

Hopefully Big Ted, Jemima and the Rocket Clock all make an appearance too. Australian Story airs Monday, 6 July.

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Author and satirist David Sedaris returns to tour Australia in 2027

OUTinPerth -
Celebrated author, humorist and brother to Amy, David Sedaris is coming back to Australia.
Read more

WestPride Archives to exhibit Gay Games history at 2030 event

Leigh Andrew Hill -
WestPride Archives will document Gay Games history with support from the state's LGBTIQA+ Inclusion Grants.
Read more

‘Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma’ to premiere at Luna Leederville

OUTinPerth -
The new film from non-binary writer and director Jane Schoenbrun (I Saw The TV Glow) is coming to Luna this July.
Read more

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OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

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