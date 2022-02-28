Singapore rejects appeal against criminalisation of homosexuality

Singapore: The Court of Appeal have dismissed an appeal by three gay men who were arguing that the country’s laws banning homosexuality were unconstitutional.

The court handed down it’s decision on Monday, in relation to a 2020 case, upholding the laws which have their origin in British colonial law.

Section 377A of the country’s Penal Code criminalises same-sex relations between men. The law was introduced in the 1930’s when Singapore was ruled by Britain and echoes similar laws left by the British around the world.

It was being challenged in terms of its constitutionality and redundancy, as the law is rarely and arbitrarily applied, in three separate cases, by plaintiffs Johnson Ong Ming, Roy Tan Seng Kee, and Bryan Choong Chee Hoong.

All three challenges were dismissed in by Justice See Kee Oon who highlighted that section 377A does not violate the constitution and “continues to serve its purpose of safeguarding public morality by showing societal moral disapproval of male homosexual acts ”.

The trip took their cases to the Court of Appeals but they have uphead the earlier decision, ruling the law is not inconsistent with the country’s constitution.

The panel of judges did however suggest that the issues may be better resolved by politicians than courts.

“Politics seems the more obvious choice than litigation for debating and resolving highly contentious societal issues. At the heart of politics lies the project of democratic engagement, as politicians aim to persuade voters by appealing to hearts and minds.” the judges said.

“While we understand the deeply-held personal feelings of the appellants, there is nothing that this court can do to assist them. Their remedy lies, if at all, in the legislative sphere.”

The judgement also ruled that the law, while legal and remaining on the countries law books, was also not enforced.

“The merits of retaining s 377A were subject to robust and lengthy debate in Parliament in 2007, culminating in a uniquely Singaporean resolution: a political compromise in which s 377A would be retained because it was thought to bear important symbolic weight for the conservative mainstream in Singapore. Exceptionally, this was on the basis that s 377A would not be proactively enforced, so as to accommodate our homosexual kith and kin. ” the judges noted.

Local advocates have vowed to continue their fight to have the law removed.

Jonathan Cooper, Chief Executive of the London-based Human Dignity Trust, which provided technical legal assistance to support the challenge, said:

“This decision means that every gay man living in Singapore remains an unapprehended criminal. And the criminalisation of homosexuality does not only affect men. The culture of shame and homophobia it fosters forms a shadow of oppression over Singapore’s entire lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) community.

“The decision of the Court of Appeal to maintain the country’s anti-gay law – a poisonous remnant of British colonial rule – is a great disappointment, if not a surprise.

“The Singaporean Constitution does not protect basic rights such as privacy and dignity, and is therefore very limited in comparison to other Commonwealth countries we work in, which show more promise for legal challenges.

“There is nowhere to go from the Singaporean Court of Appeal, meaning that this judgment is final. We must now look to the Singaporean Government, where strong leadership and progressive legislative change is required to pave the only path forward for LGBTI people.

“The Singaporean Government must see, as the international business community will, that archaic homophobic laws frankly have no place in a modern hub of global finance and commerce. The stakes are high for multinational companies with a presence in Singapore, whose gay employees are currently at risk of prosecution simply for being who they are. Employers with a commitment to equality and diversity face a difficult dilemma.” Cooper said.

OIP Staff

