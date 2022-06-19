Singer and model Samantha Fox weds partner Linda Olsen

Filed under Celebrity Posted by admin

Singer and model Samantha Fox has wed her partner Linda Olsen is a romantic ceremony held at a venue in Epping Forrest, Essex, in the United Kingdom.

The couple’s wedding plans had been put on-hold several times due to Covid lockdowns, but after many delays they finally got to say their vows and tie the knot.

Samantha Fox first gained public attention as a tabloid model in the early 1980’s, often appearing as a ‘topless page three girl’. In 1986 she launched a music career hitting the top of the charts with songs Touch Me (I Want Your Body) and Do Ya Do Ya (Wanna Please Me).

As her music career continued she worked with a variety of producers including Stock Aitken Waterman, David Cole and Robert Clivillés, Kevin Saunderson and American group Full Force

In 2003 Samantha Fox came out as a lesbian and shared that she was in a relation with her manager Myra Stratton. Stratton died in 2015 after battling cancer, the couple had been together for 16 years. Prior to her death Stratton asked Fox to find love again.

She found love again with Linda Olsen, who is from Sweden . Samantha was spotted arriving at the wedding venue is a long white wedding dress, while her bridesmaids were dressed in blush pink.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.