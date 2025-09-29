Singer Lola Young collapses on stage in New York

British singer Lola Young has assured fans she’s doing okay, after she collapsed on stage at a festival in New York on Saturday.

USA Today reported that Young’s set at the All Things Go Music Festival was cut short after she appeared to suffer a medical emergency. The 24-year-old was seen falling backwards during a performance of her song Conceited and staff rushed in to assist her.

Lola Young appearing in the video for her song ‘One Thing’.

Young later sent a message to fans through Instagram stories.

“For anyone who saw my set at All Things Go today, I am doing okay now,” she wrote. “Thank you for all of your support.”

Earlier in the set Young had shared her excitement about playing the festival after what she described as a “tricky couple of days”.

“Sometimes, life can really make you feel like you can’t continue,” she said. “But you know what? Today, I woke up and I made the decision to come here. I wanted to perform, and I don’t want to wallow in my sadness.”

The singer has now pulled out of a second date for the festival scheduled for Sunday in the USA, issuing an apology to fans who were hoping to see her at the second show in Maryland.

“I love this job and I never take my commitments and audience for granted so I’m sorry to those who will be disappointed by this,” she said. “I hope you’ll all give me another chance in the future. Thank you to all those who listen and care. To all the people that love to be mean online, pls give me a day off.” she wrote.

Lola Young cancelled a show last week as well. She had been scheduled to perform at the We Can Survive benefit for mental health and suicide prevention. When that appearance was pulled her manager Nick Shymansky explained, Lola is very open about her mental health and there are very occasionally days where myself and my team have to take protective measures to keep her safe.”

Young is best known for her hit song Messy off her second studio album This Wasn’t Meant for You Anyway, released in 2024. She’s just put out a new record called I’m Only F**king Myself.

Earlier this year Young came out as bisexual. She’s previously spoken about the her diagnosis of schizoaffective disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

The singer is scheduled to undertake a 10-date British tour beginning in early October, and the following month is booked for a tour of Canada and the USA that runs through until December.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: info@discharged.asn.au / discharged.asn.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au