Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Sir Babygirl delivers a Christmas ode

Culture

Sir Babygirl has shared a new song as a Christmas treat. The track Joy to the Weed has been uploaded to Bandcamp.

The song was featured in the recently released animated short film Stone for Christmas. The film from Morgan Young cycles through many different styles of animation.

- Advertisement -

The short has been awarded such accolades as Best Animated Short (US) at Astoria Film Festival, Best Animation at The People’s Film Festival, and the Jury Award at Hollywood New Directors.

It was also a part of the official 2025 selection of Santa Fe International Film Festival, Inside Out, GAZE, Big Apple Film Festival and Dumbo Film Festival. The film contains depictions of drug use.

Sir Babygirl is a musical alias for Kelsie Hogie, who makes pop music encapsulating their non-binary and bisexual experiences and perspectives, Hogie uses both she and he pronouns.

His debut album Crush on Me came out back in 2019, and it 2021 mixtape Golden Birthday arrived.

In a message to fans Sir Babygirl shared that they were working on new music that will hopefully come out in 2026.

Latest

Culture

Couch Potato | Reality TV series ‘The Boyfriend’ is back for a second outing

0
This time round things are going to be icy, the series in set in Hokaido in the winter.
News

Two men jailed in Britain over burglaries via Grindr

0
The men will now spend years behind bars over the offences.
Culture

Ten queer TV series to binge

0
It's the time of the year where you might have more space to sit on the couch and catch up with some television you've missed.
History

On This Gay Day | Remembering Sir Nigel Hawthorne and Herb Ritts

0
Nigel Hawthorne was an acclaimed actor,.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Couch Potato | Reality TV series ‘The Boyfriend’ is back for a second outing

0
This time round things are going to be icy, the series in set in Hokaido in the winter.
News

Two men jailed in Britain over burglaries via Grindr

0
The men will now spend years behind bars over the offences.
Culture

Ten queer TV series to binge

0
It's the time of the year where you might have more space to sit on the couch and catch up with some television you've missed.
History

On This Gay Day | Remembering Sir Nigel Hawthorne and Herb Ritts

0
Nigel Hawthorne was an acclaimed actor,.
News

The Year in Review | June 2025

0
Take a look back though all the news from June 2025.

Couch Potato | Reality TV series ‘The Boyfriend’ is back for a second outing

Graeme Watson -
This time round things are going to be icy, the series in set in Hokaido in the winter.
Read more

Two men jailed in Britain over burglaries via Grindr

Graeme Watson -
The men will now spend years behind bars over the offences.
Read more

Ten queer TV series to binge

Graeme Watson -
It's the time of the year where you might have more space to sit on the couch and catch up with some television you've missed.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture