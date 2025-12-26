Sir Babygirl delivers a Christmas ode

Sir Babygirl has shared a new song as a Christmas treat. The track Joy to the Weed has been uploaded to Bandcamp.

The song was featured in the recently released animated short film Stone for Christmas. The film from Morgan Young cycles through many different styles of animation.

The short has been awarded such accolades as Best Animated Short (US) at Astoria Film Festival, Best Animation at The People’s Film Festival, and the Jury Award at Hollywood New Directors.

It was also a part of the official 2025 selection of Santa Fe International Film Festival, Inside Out, GAZE, Big Apple Film Festival and Dumbo Film Festival. The film contains depictions of drug use.

Sir Babygirl is a musical alias for Kelsie Hogie, who makes pop music encapsulating their non-binary and bisexual experiences and perspectives, Hogie uses both she and he pronouns.

His debut album Crush on Me came out back in 2019, and it 2021 mixtape Golden Birthday arrived.

In a message to fans Sir Babygirl shared that they were working on new music that will hopefully come out in 2026.