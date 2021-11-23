Sir Ian McKellen gets to work for ABBA Christmas single

Filed under Celebrity Posted by admin

Sir Ian McKellen is featured in a new social media clip from ABBA.

The band recently announced it will be releasing a Christmas single Little Things. It’s the first Christmas tune in the band’s long career, the track features on the band’s comeback album Voyage.

The fun video shows band member Bjorn Ulvaeus sitting alongside the legendary actor as they knit the artwork for the new single.

The band have just announced a range of merchandise linked to the release including knitted jumpers and socks, to a scarf, a 500 piece puzzle, and Christmas tree decorations. The song will also be released as a physical CD single.

Voyage entered the Australian charts in the Number 1 position. It’s the band’s first new release since the early 1980’s and it’s topped the charts around the globe.

The record has claimed the top spot in Australia, New Zealand, England, Scotland, Ireland, Holland, Germany, France, Norway and their homeland of Sweden.

It was the biggest debut of a new record in 2021 for the Australian charts. The album fell to the number 2 position the following week when Taylor Swift’s new version of her Red album had greater sales.

OIP Staff, image Ballie Walsh

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: 9364 6909 / waamh.org.au / [email protected]

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au