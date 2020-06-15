Six Senses is a disappointing Thai food experience

Six Senses Gourmet Thai is located in one of Perth’s newest precinct’s Elizabeth Quay. Sitting outside on a surprisingly warm winter’s night with views of the city and the quay was relaxing and pleasant, but sadly the food and service was not optimal.

The venue has stylish decor and lush light house music played in the background providing a cool soundscape during our visit.

We ordered a prawn fried rice dish and a noodle dish from a ‘mix and match’ menu which allows you to choose the noodles, meat, and sauce. Sadly when it arrived the noodles were completely missing, and the beef was tough and leathery. The chili and basil sauce was tasty, and the proportions were generous. The fried rice came with giant prawns on top – which were delicious.

The desert we ordered was delivered to the table just after our main courses arrived, and had largely melted by the time we came to eat it. Given the restaurant was almost empty when we visited, it was disappointing the level of service was so low.

Six Senses Thai Gourmet is at Elizabeth Quay in the city.

Graeme Watson

