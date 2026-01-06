Sky News defend Subiaco anti-transgender sticker attacks

Sky News has raced to defend the person who has been putting anti-transgender stickers around a Subiaco children’s playground saying they should not be a priority for WA Police.

Warning: This report has comments that may be upsetting to some readers.

The discussion on the police investigation into close to 40 incidents of vandalism of public property came from regular presenter James MacPherson who described the police investigation into the attacks as the “criminalisation of reality”.

Macpherson usually hosts The Late Debate but this week is filling in a host on The Bolt Report.

Over most of 2025 the Perth suburb of Subiaco has seen stickers targeting people who are transgender being posted near the Library, primary school, children’s playground and Arts Centre. The stickers read “Transgender Women and Real Men”.

Macpherson criticised the WA Police for investigating the vandalism as a being motivated by hate, saying they were actually responding to “an outbreak of scientific literacy”.

The Sky News host says the matter should not be one that Western Australian Police investigate.

“We can’t have biological facts being stated near a school – the next thing, they’ll be teaching biological facts inside the school.” Macpherson said, describing the stickers as “pro-reality” rather than “transphobic”.

“Publish biological untruths and the police won’t bother you a bit, but dare to speak the truth and you’ll be investigated as a threat to community safety.” Macpherson said.

Macpherson went on to highlight reporting by OUTinPerth and comments made by Transfolk WA CEO Sam Gibbings. Gibbings had described the attacks as something designed to create division and import an “loud, aggressive culture was style of politics that doesn’t reflect how most of us actually interact in real life.”

“Truth doesn’t create division between reasonable people.” Macpherson responded. “It creates division between those who value truth and those who require biological fiction to function.”

