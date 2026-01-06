Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Sky News defend Subiaco anti-transgender sticker attacks

News

Sky News has raced to defend the person who has been putting anti-transgender stickers around a Subiaco children’s playground saying they should not be a priority for WA Police.

Warning: This report has comments that may be upsetting to some readers.

- Advertisement -

The discussion on the police investigation into close to 40 incidents of vandalism of public property came from regular presenter James MacPherson who described the police investigation into the attacks as the “criminalisation of reality”.

Macpherson usually hosts The Late Debate but this week is filling in a host on The Bolt Report.

Over most of 2025 the Perth suburb of Subiaco has seen stickers targeting people who are transgender being posted near the Library, primary school, children’s playground and Arts Centre. The stickers read “Transgender Women and Real Men”.

Macpherson criticised the WA Police for investigating the vandalism as a being motivated by hate, saying they were actually responding to “an outbreak of scientific literacy”.

The Sky News host says the matter should not be one that Western Australian Police investigate.

“We can’t have biological facts being stated near a school – the next thing, they’ll be teaching biological facts inside the school.” Macpherson said, describing the stickers as “pro-reality” rather than “transphobic”.

“Publish biological untruths and the police won’t bother you a bit, but dare to speak the truth and you’ll be investigated as a threat to community safety.” Macpherson said.

Macpherson went on to highlight reporting by OUTinPerth and comments made by Transfolk WA CEO Sam Gibbings. Gibbings had described the attacks as something designed to create division and import an “loud, aggressive culture was style of politics that doesn’t reflect how most of us actually interact in real life.”

“Truth doesn’t create division between reasonable people.” Macpherson responded. “It creates division between those who value truth and those who require biological fiction to function.”

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au 
QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGEDinfo@discharged.asn.au / discharged.asn.au
Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

Latest

News

Moira Deeming likely to face preselection challenge ahead of state election

0
According to a report in The Guardian Deeming might be bumped by party members .
News

Former Nationals senator Ron Boswell dies aged 85

0
The senator from Queensland is remembered by many in the LGBTIQA+ communities for his opposition to marriage equality and gay people raising families.
History

On This Gay Day | Poet Robert Duncan was born in California

0
In 1944 Duncan wrote the landmark essay The Homosexual in Society.
News

Kazakhstan introduces Russian style anti-LGBT propoganda laws

0
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the President of Kazakhstan, has signed off on new laws that make the promotion of LGBTIQA+ people or issues illegal.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Moira Deeming likely to face preselection challenge ahead of state election

0
According to a report in The Guardian Deeming might be bumped by party members .
News

Former Nationals senator Ron Boswell dies aged 85

0
The senator from Queensland is remembered by many in the LGBTIQA+ communities for his opposition to marriage equality and gay people raising families.
History

On This Gay Day | Poet Robert Duncan was born in California

0
In 1944 Duncan wrote the landmark essay The Homosexual in Society.
News

Kazakhstan introduces Russian style anti-LGBT propoganda laws

0
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the President of Kazakhstan, has signed off on new laws that make the promotion of LGBTIQA+ people or issues illegal.
News

Ten guilty of harassing Brigitte Macron over transgender claims

0
Ten French citizens have been found guilty of online...

Moira Deeming likely to face preselection challenge ahead of state election

OUTinPerth -
According to a report in The Guardian Deeming might be bumped by party members .
Read more

Former Nationals senator Ron Boswell dies aged 85

OUTinPerth -
The senator from Queensland is remembered by many in the LGBTIQA+ communities for his opposition to marriage equality and gay people raising families.
Read more

On This Gay Day | Poet Robert Duncan was born in California

OUTinPerth -
In 1944 Duncan wrote the landmark essay The Homosexual in Society.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture