Snap protest against Religious Discrimination bill today

Local LGBTQIA+ activism group Rainbow Rebellion WA have called for a protest against the government’s Religious Discrimination bill.

The bill did not make it to a full debate on the floor of parliament before MPs rose for the calendar year, but that leaves the legislation in limbo as Labor take no strong stance against the bill and a federal election looms.

“The Liberals are once again attempting to pass their notorious Religious Discrimination Bill,” Rainbow Rebellion WA said.

“This bill will wind back the gains won by activists fighting for equality over the past few decades and will give bigots the right to discriminate against women, LGBTI people and ethnic minorities. Labor shamefully remains equivocal and won’t outright oppose these disgusting bills.”

“We need to take to take the fight to her to stop this bill and show these politicians that ordinary people are against this discriminatory legislation.”

The protest will be held today from 4pm at Senator Michaelia Cash’s Perth office.

OIP Staff

