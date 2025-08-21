Adelaide Crow’s Izak Rankine out for four games over gay slur

The AFL’s Integrity Unity has handed down a four game ban for Adelaide Crows player Izak Rankine after he admitted to using a gay slur against a Collingwood player during a match last weekend.

The incident is the latest in a stream of AFL players being caught out over the use of homophobic slurs with officials insistent that there will be little tolerance for those who resort to using offensive language.

AFL CEO Andrew Dillon has commented on the decision saying “there must be accountability” in situations like these.

“The language used was offensive, hurtful and highly inappropriate. Importantly this incident was called out by the players and ultimately acknowledged by Izak as wrong.

“Inclusion and respect are key priorities for the AFL, central to who we are is a game and organisation.

“I know people in the LGBTQI+ community are hurting when an incident like this occurs. One incident is one too many and the factor of multiple incidents in the last 18 months shows there is still much work to do.” Dillon said.

“Let me be very clear, this behaviour is not acceptable.”

Adelaide’s Izak Rankine.

Rankine is certainly not alone in being caught using an offensive phrase. Last month West Coast Eagle Jack Graham was suspended for four matches over comments he made on the pitch. While Sydney Swans player Riak Andrew was given a give week suspension for comments he made during a VFL game.

Last season saw several players across the league handed hefty penalties as officials clamped down on inappropriate language on the field. Port Adelaide’s Jeremy Finlayson was given a three-match ban, Gold Coast’s Wil Powell was suspended for four matches, and St Kilda’s Lance Collard was awarded a six-match suspension as punishment for his outburst.

The AFL’s CEO however would not be drawn on details of the medical evidence that Adelaide submitted to the integrity unit which saw the punishment reduced from the proposed five weeks to four.

Mitch Cleary, a journalist at 7News has reported that the club got the punishment knocked down by a week by advocating that Rankine would have had significant mental health concerns if given a lengthy suspension.

Alongside the suspension Rankine will also be required to complete the Pride in Sport training to gain greater awareness about LGBTIQA+ communities and the effects of homophobia in sport.

With Adelaide a strong contender to be in this year’s Grand Final, the four week bans could see Rankine available to take to the field as part of a premiership team.

Rankine said he was committed to doing better in the future.

“It was a mistake and I have apologised to the Collingwood player, and what happened does not reflect my values or those of the club,” he said.

I regret using the word and I am very sorry for doing so, and that type of language has no place in football or the community. I’m committed to educating myself and being better.

Crows CEO Tim Silvers said he was glad Rankine might be able to rejoin his teammates before the end of the season.

“From our end, what was said by Izak, his words and his behaviour, were unacceptable — they don’t align with his values, they don’t align with our values,” he said.

Silvers said that by leaving the possibility of a return this season the AFL had allowed a “carrot” that would be good for Rankine’s mental heath.

“He basically hasn’t left his house for the last few days,” Silvers said.

“We understand he did the wrong thing, but he’s still part of our extended family and we’ll support him through this.” the club’s CEO said.

Rainbow Crows share their thoughts

The club’s LGBTIQA+ supporter group The Rainbow Crows have also shared their thoughts on the outcome. In a statement posted online they outlined their concerns about the ongoing instances of homophobic remarks in the game.

“We are deeply concerned and disappointed that not only has another homophobic slur been used by another AFL player, but that it has happened in our club. When a player directs a homophobic slur, it is less likely to offend the player it is aimed at, but the LGBTQIA+ community.

“We understand that while the slur was not necessarily made as a genuine example of homophobia from Izak, research indicates a wider, ingrained problem of the term being used to demean or intimidate others. This sends a clear message that queer people are seen as ‘lesser’.

“The AFL has been very clear on their position on using homophobic language, yet it is still happening. This demonstrates that there is still work to be done in this area. We know that the players are given online training modules and some AFL clubs have participated in the “Pride in Sport”or other educational programmes. We believe this should be mandatory for all AFL clubs, the Adelaide Football Club is yet to participate.

“Whilst most people understand that these types of slurs are completely unacceptable and would never use them in the heat of an argument because it is just not part of our vocabulary anymore, it is obviously still a commonly used term including in male team sports. There is no excuse for using slurs like these that insult or disrespect a whole group of people just for being who they are.

The supporters group said when players use offensive phrases it sends a message to impressionable young fans that such comments are acceptable.

“When slurs like this are used, it gives power to others to mimic and assume that if the celebrity or sports star they idolise and look up to can use them, then it’s ok for them to use them too.” they said.

They also highlighted that they’d had to deal with a barrage of offensive social media comments on thier pages in recent days.

“These past four days have seen a large increase in homophobic remarks on our social media posts made last weekend for the AFLW. We have always wanted to provide a safe space for our community at both the men’s and women’s AFL matches and on our socials. Social media can be a fantastic way to engage, support and keep up to date all things AFL.

“Player marriage and baby announcements are always very popular with fans expressing their well wishes. However, this is a very different scenario when the announcement involves two AFLW players, as they always attract a lot of homophobic comments and must be heavily moderated or simply have the comments switched off.

“After engaging with the club this week, we are hopeful that Izak and the AFC will learn from this incident and use it to make much needed improvements. We look forward to helping them however we can to ensure this happens as a matter of urgency.” the group said.