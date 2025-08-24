Snoop Dogg complains about same-sex parents in kids films

Rapper Snoop Dogg has complained about kids films having depictions of families with same-sex parents.

The rapper voicing his views is likely to cause some headaches for the AFL who have spent most of the last week defending the musician being chosen as the entertainment for this year’s Grand Final.

Snoop Dogg was making an appearance on the It’s Giving podcast when he shared his views on masculinity and depictions of homosexuality.

Rapper Snoop Dogg performs a concert on stage at the Paramount Theater July 14, 2010 in Seattle, Washington. (MPH Photos – Shutterstock).

During the chat Snoop Dogg shared that he’d been frustrated when he took his grandson to see the animated film Lightyear and the youngster asked him about a depiction of same sex parents.

“Papa Snoop, how’d she have a baby with a woman?” he said the child asked him.

“I’m like oh s***, I didn’t come in for this s***, I just came to watch the goddamn movie,” he said.

“So that’s like this, f*** me. I’m scared to go to the movies now, like y’all throwing me in the middle of s*** that I don’t have an answer for.”

“It threw me for a loop, I’m like, what part of the movie was this, these are kids that we have to show that at this age, like that?

“They’re going to ask questions, yeah. They’re going to ask, I don’t have the answer.” Snoop Dogg said.

Snoop said his response was to tell his grandson to focus on the movie and eat his popcorn.

The AFL has spent the last week defending their choice of the rapper as the Grand Final entertainment after it was highlighted that his music in the past has contained profanity and gay slurs, and he was previously denied a visa to enter Australia because of of his criminal convictions.

On August 21st AFL CEO Andrew Dillon acknowledged the media attention the Snoop Dogg decision has received given the rapper’s past use of misogynistic and offensive lyrics in some of his songs.

It also came as the league negotiated handing out a punishment for Adelaide Crows star player who admitted using a gay slur during a game last weekend.

“We cannot vouch for every lyric in every song ever written or performed by any artist who has appeared on our stage — Australian or international,” Dillon said.

“What I can say is that our pre-match entertainment on AFL Grand Final day will be family-friendly and consistent with the audience at the MCG and those watching the broadcast.

“It is also important to remember that we engaged Snoop Dogg in 2025 as the person he is today.” Dillon said.

The AFL is yet to comment on Snoop Dogg’s views on same-sex parents as the person he is today.