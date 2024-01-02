Soccer stars Ellie Carpenter and Danielle van de Donk are engaged

Matildas defender Ellie Carpenter has begun the new year with an engagement announcement, sharing she’s set to wed partner Danielle van de Donk.

The couple are teammates, both play for French club Olympique Lyonnais. Carpenter joined the team in 2020, while van de Donk arrived a year later after transferring from British club Arsenal.

They shared a photo of them displaying a ring while embracing on a beach in the Maldives.

“My person for life” Carpenter said on the Instagram post.

Both athletes took part in 2023 World Cup competition, Carpenter playing for Australia, and van de Donk representing The Netherlands.

