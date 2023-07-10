Social media influencers Nicky Champa and Pierre Boo break up

Filed under Celebrity Posted by admin

Social media influencers Nicky Champa and Pierre ‘Boo’ Crespeau have announced that they’re getting divorced.

The couple, who have each have over 13 million followers on their TikTok accounts, are prominent in the world of social media. The couple have been together since 2017 and wed in August last year.

The ageless couple regularly shared details of their lives and travels across many different platforms including TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

“”With social media, it’s a bit complicated. Our relationship became a brand,” Champa told US outlet Out in an exclusive interview.

“I want to say I have nothing but love and respect for this person. I spent my entire twenties with this person. I grew up with this person. He’s a very special person and will always remain that way for me.”

The 27-year-old said their breakup could be attributed to the demands of their social media commitments and their age difference. Champa is nine years younger than his French husband.

Champa said the couple would no longer be creating content together, and moving forward he would be focused more on his career as a model and actor.

OIP Staff, image: Instagram – Nicky Champa.

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.