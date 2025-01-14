‘Solve-Along-A-Murder-She-Wrote’ brings a TV classic to Fringe World

Whether you’re a fan of murder mysteries, crime podcasts, classic TV or a good dose of campery, Tim Benzie has a show for you at Fringe World.

Inspired by his love of the iconic series Murder, She Wrote, which starred the much-beloved Dame Angela Lansbury, Solve-Along-A-Murder-She-Wrote gives audiences the chance to find out ‘whodunnit’ in real time.

The interactive show challenges audiences to solve a murder mystery alongside a screening of a classic episode, with games, quizzes and unique tools to help root out the culprit.

We caught up with Tim to further investigate what he has in store.

For those who haven’t experienced the magic of Angela Lansbury – how would you describe Murder, She Wrote?

Solve-Along-A-Murder-She-Wrote is an interactive screening of an episode of Murder, She Wrote, a legendary detective show that ran from 1984 to 1996 (plus four tele-movies).

The star of the show is Dame Angela Lansbury as Jessica Fletcher, a mystery novelist who also solves mysteries in her spare time. What can I say – a lot of people die when she’s around (but she’s not the killer).

My show is a celebration of this fabulous show, where we solve the mystery together using the Suspiciometer and the Fameometer and … I don’t want to give too much away.

Well, it’s clear you’re a super fan, but is there a deeper connection to the show?

I watched show avidly when it was first broadcast, as a teenager in suburban Brisbane.

I had just finished reading all of Agatha Christie’s novels and was aching for some detective TV (this was before Poirot and Marple were on the tele) so Jessica was a godsend for this camp little teenager.

What’s your favourite episode and why should we watch it?

That’s like asking who is your favourite child! But like all parents, I do have a fave…

It’s probably Murder Takes the Bus, an ingenious episode that I have presented as a Solve-Along but it’s not the one I start audiences with – because it’s too clever!

What are the best ingredients for a great murder mystery?

A proper solution preceded by all the clues plainly presented, a charismatic detective (who is preferably an amateur) and a victim who really deserves it is also satisfying.

I have a fondness for an exotic locale, but a cosy village is also delightful.

So how do we solve along at your show? What can people expect on the night?

Everyone gets a JB paddle and we solve it collectively – but suffice it to say it doesn’t actually matter if you’ve seen the episode before, or if you’re a complete novice to Murder, She Wrote.

The show has games, prizes, a quiz and that’s all I’ll give away for now!

How can we prepare? What skills do we need to solve this deadly mystery?

Good question! No preparation is necessary – and I would advise NOT watching the episode in advance, because not knowing (or remembering) the killer makes it extra special.

But you don’t need any detective skills – just a keen eye for detail and a fondness for cosy crime (but even this isn’t absolutely necessary!).

Solve-Along-A-Murder-She-Wrote is coming to Rockingham on Thursday, 13 February. For more, head to fringeworld.com.au