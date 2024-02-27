Sophia Forrest cast in Black Swan’s production of ‘Prima Facie’

Sophia Forrest has been cast in the pivotal role of Tessa Ensler in Black Swan State Theatre Company’s exciting new production of Prima Facie, written by Olivier award-winning playwright Suzie Miller.

“It was a lengthy and very competitive casting process for what many would agree is the role of a lifetime for an actor,” said Artistic Director, Kate Champion.

“Sophia grew up in WA and trained at WAAPA, and it is with great pride that I, Sophia, and the rest of the team head into the creation of a local production of this now famous contemporary Australian play. I look forward to seeing Sophia’s sparkling talent and fierce intelligence tackle this demanding role.”

Sophia Forrest made their professional theatre debut with Black Swan as the lead role of ‘Eli’, in the supernatural thriller Let the Right One In (2017).

They were nominated for Most Popular New Talent at the 2018 Logie Awards for their role in the Network Ten TV series Love Child. Sophia’s numerous feature film credits include Reaching Distance, Warner Bros. Aquaman opposite Jason Momoa and Nicole Kidman and Rachel Griffith’s Ride like a Girl opposite Teresa Palmer and Sam Neill.

The actor was most recently seen in ABC’s television drama series Barons and Stan’s Bali 2002.

Forrest said she was excited to be taking on the new role.

“I’m honoured to be reanimating this Australian story, which sadly is as deeply reflective of our country’s flawed legal system now, as it was in its premiere during the #MeToo movement. Undertaking Tessa’s momentous journey on both sides of the law is daunting to say the least, but I am excited to be partnering with Kate Champion and her wealth of experience, to take the audience through the perspectives of judge, juror, complainant, and witness. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to take on this masterpiece of Suzie’s and I can’t wait to begin.”

Prima Facie is described as a call to action for change, and a searing indictment of a legal system that has failed to provide reliable pathways to justice for women in sexual assault cases. It is a direct response to playwright Suzie Miller’s experience as a lawyer in the Human Rights sector and Criminal Justice system.

The play achieved significant international acclaim in 2022, making its West End debut before transferring to Broadway in 2023. The production secured the Tony Award for Best Actress for Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) and the Olivier Award for Best New Play and Best Actress, in addition to other prestigious honours.

Prima Facie runs from 1 to 21 July in the Heath Ledger Theatre.

OIP Staff, image Sally Flegg.

